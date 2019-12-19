Open thread for night owls: It's a longshot, but McConnell and Graham should pay for enabling Trump

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 03:30 Hits: 9

Elie Mystal at The Nation writes—Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham Must Pay for Enabling Trump:

Nobody is going to punish Sean Hannity, despite his leading role over at the ministry of propaganda. Nobody is even going to remember Kellyanne Conway. One day, Mick Mulvaney is going to write a book, We Do This All The Time, and laugh in complicity all the way to the bank. Trump exists because a whole bunch of people allow him to exist, and those people will almost uniformly die free in their comfortable beds.</p> We cannot hope to hold all of the people responsible for Trump to any kind of criminal accountability. And, unless you strongly believe in Hell, we can’t count on true moral justice to ever be visited upon these people. But we can hold Trump’s enablers politically accountable, at least those enablers who are accountable to the people.</p> Towards that end, Senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham must lose their 2020 reelection bids. They must pay a political price for their shameless debasement in service of Trump. Defeating McConnell and Graham in 2020 is every bit as important as defeating Donald Trump in 2020, if “Trumpism” is what you want to defeat. If you don’t take out all three, the lesson of the Trump era will be that refusing to put your country over your party is the politically savvy move. Should Trump lose his job, but McConnell and Graham keep theirs, then these men who embarrass the nation will have won.

“The slow-rising central horror of "Watergate" is not that it might grind down to the reluctant impeachment of a vengeful thug of a president whose entire political career has been a monument to the same kind of cheap shots and treachery he finally got nailed for, but that we might somehow fail to learn something from it.” ~~Hunter S. Thompson, Rolling Stone, Aug. 1, 1974

At Daily Kos on this date in 2011—The failure of Austerity:

The current fad is to declare that austerity, in the form of slashed budgets, slashed jobs, a slashed tax based and so on will magically produce the opposite of all those things, as wealthy benefactors rush in to spend all the new money you have given them, create jobs creating new products nobody can afford to buy, and, I don't know, start rebuilding infrastructure out of the goodness of their hearts. It is never clear, and nor is it honest: it is predicated on the danger of the Scary Deficit Monster, who was not at all scary during the time he was being fed by these same politicians and think-tank prophets, but who, like any false god, just happens to hate all the same things that his worshippers do. In this case, the Scary Deficit Monster hates helping unemployed people, hates regulations (regardless of whether or not they save money), hates government in every form save the military, and especially hates it when well-off citizens are asked to pay the same rates they did a few decades ago, back during the dark, nearly apocalyptic 1980s or 1990s. That is damn nuanced policy for a mindless, frothing Deficit Monster, but it is consistent: the Deficit Monster hates anything Democrats might want and just happens to love all the ideas of the Heritage Foundation, etc., etc. And why not? Even a Deficit Monster ought to love its mother.

