Donald J. Trump will be impeached today

Today, the articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump will come before the full House of Representatives. There will be six hours for debate on the floor, led by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins. Republicans are likely, as they have been at each stage of the proceedings, to raise objections, attempt parliamentary maneuvers, and in general delay the proceedings as much as possible. However, barring an extremely unexpected event—like a resignation—Trump will end the day impeached.

The House will convene at 9 AM Eastern time to consider House Resolution 755, “Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Democrats are expected to perform their constitutional duty in addressing the grave threat posed by Trump’s actions. For Republicans, Wednesday’s vote represents a one-time, not-to-be-repeated, opportunity. Three years of shuffling forward in subservience to the most unworthy man ever to occupy the White House—three years of going along with egotistical anger, juvenile insults, and a simple closed-hearted meanness—can be shrugged off in a moment. The hand is extended to pull them from the mud, if they will only reach up and take it.

A final vote is expected to occur on Wednesday evening at around 6 PM.

To give a sense of how the day is going to unfold, Republicans started by making the full House vote on a motion to adjourn. So now a 15 minute vote while this nonsense is cleared.

The vote to adjourn appears to be going along party lines, with former Republican Justin Amash voting with Democrats. A likely sign of things to come.

During the six hour debate on the rule, which should follow this vote, either Donald Trump or Mike Pence has the right to appear on the floor of the House. Unlikely, but … it’s in the rules.

And now Republicans are making an attack on Schiff and Nadler, listing a long line of supposed infractions of House rules and retrying fights they already lost in committee. Much of it seems to be part of the continued effort to turn Schiff into the new Republican boogeyman, because he scares them to death.

All of this is leading up to a call for censure against Schiff and Nadler. Which is going to lead to another 15 minute vote.

The vote here is a vote to table the “call for condemnation” that was proposed by House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. So, a vote of “Aye” here is actually a vote against McCarthy’s motion.

As expected, the Republican motion is tabled.

And now the motion on the rules is being read that would bring forward H. Res. 755, which is the actual motion to impeach. These rules are designed to limit the debate to just six hours and limit the possible delaying tactics.

However, this motion itself is still subject to more delays, asides, and maneuvers. So expect the motion on the rules to be subject to objections and attempts at amendment over the next hour or more.

Rep. Jim Clyburn gives a rousing opening statement. I’ll be looking for a clip of that one.

Two notable things on the Republican side — if you have access to a image, take a look at the chairs. 90% of the Republicans are out of the room at this point. The other thing is that Republicans are going to continually pretend to raise motions during a period set aside for debate, with full knowledge that they can’t even be considered. The absolute definition of wasted time.

Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources. She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the PresidentÃ¢Â€Â™s impeachment, members say December 18, 2019

For those asking, Colorado Representative Diane DeGette is acting as speaker pro tempore.

Jim McGovern is doing a fine job, both in his introduction and in how he is handling handing off time and juggling attempted distractions.

One of our most precious rights as Americans is the right to determine who our leaders are. The president abused his powers to cheat in the next election and rob us of that right. Then he obstructed Congress to cover it up. Impeachment is the only remedy. #DefendOurDemocracy December 18, 2019

Republican Tom Cole talking about, but not actually offering at this point, an amendment he knows can’t be followed—including ordering Adam Schiff to hand over “all evidence” when Schiff has made it clear that significant statements are being blocked by the White House. Not clear that Cole will really offer this at some point, or was just filling space.

GOP Rep. Tom Cole repeatedly holding onto his time during the rules debate is a pretty good sign that there's another Republican stunt in the works.

Not sure what the GOP is working up to with Cole's continued hoarding of time. Could just be some massive 15 minute Jim Jordan or Mark Meadows rant in the works. But I'm concerned they have something coming completely out of far, far right field.

Cole says he’s “waiting for an additional speaker.” Considering that the GOP seats are mostly empty, that could just be a representative who is next on the Republican agenda, but it seems likely that Cole is working up to a “surprise” here.

Note the Republican Jim Baird is from Indiana. But has still managed to study at the Muddy Hollow School of accents from No Actual Place in the American South.

This is the vote to end debate on the rules, rather than the vote over the rules.

So an “aye” here simply moves the process on to the vote on the rules, though there are still potential moves that could be made to insert motions or amendments.

