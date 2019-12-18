It's the most historic day in the House for decades, and Republicans are being historically petty

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 15:11 Hits: 10

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives convened to consider the weighty question of impeachment for just the fourth time in U.S. history … so naturally Republicans thought this would be a wonderful morning to be supercute. No sooner had the House had been gaveled to order than Republicans moved to adjourn. Even when it was clear that it would fail, they forced a roll-call vote.

When that roll-call vote did fail, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rose to present a ripped-from-Fox News list of “charges” against House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, seeking condemnation of how the impeachment had been handled. Democrats immediately moved to table that nonsense motion, but Republicans have again forced a full roll-call vote.

Expect more of the same. Because despite all their claims about the importance of the day, despite all the chest-beating, despite all the quoting of Alexander Hamilton, Republicans are still engaged in petty bullshit. They’re still determined to treat the day like a game. They’re still engaged in throwing more mud on the mud. And, most of all, they’re still utterly incapable of defending Donald Trump on the facts—because those facts condemn Trump absolutely.

Expect more of this, because it appears that, confronted with the most important day of their careers, Republicans are going to treat it as just another day to kneel before Donald Trump and display their abject surrender to his corruption.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906421