Here's a mega-round-up of Impeachment Eve photos and videos from pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

Today is the day: Donald J. Trump will be impeached on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The two articles of impeachment—charges of abuse of power and obstruction of the congressional inquiry—against Trump now come before the full House of Representatives. It’s expected that a final House vote will take place this evening, and that impeachment will be the result. Now, this vote doesn’t mean that Trump will be removed from office—that’s where the Senate comes in.

Daily Kos will be covering this historic day as it unfolds. But first, let’s look at some of the hundreds of rallies that took place on Tuesday night, now known as Impeachment Eve. MoveOn reports that more than 600 Impeachment Eve events happened in 50 states, with hundreds of thousands of people participating in total. These rallies occurred everywhere from suburban sprawls to small towns.

Here are some of the most inspiring #ImpeachmentEve tweets, including photos and videos. And some humor to lighten today’s intense coverage, too.

Salt Lake City turned it out tonight. A thousand strong came out to send a loud message: no one, not even the President is above the law. #ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/ALII7atBDx December 18, 2019

Merry Impeachment Eve from Walnut Creek, CA! pic.twitter.com/W6BzSPIPL1 December 18, 2019

My little town of Issaquah showed up. Pulling up in my car I cried. #ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/F8zioFq2QI December 18, 2019

The Raging Grannies brought out Trump chicken for the Palo Alto protest #ImpeachAndRemove#impeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/l2iBEvW0s8 December 18, 2019

Times Square, NYC, December 17, 2019. Eve of the third successful impeachment in American history. pic.twitter.com/6Gbvv5CDde December 18, 2019

27 degrees in Chicago (without the wind chill) & people came out. Fired up. Ready to go.#ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/ZAypFuMnRt December 18, 2019

Nobody is Above the Law event held in Rock Hill SC #NotAboveTheLaw#ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/q9VVKzrfK9 December 18, 2019

And, of course, tons of humor and sharp commentary, too.

Black folks watch for YEARS on how trump tried to nullify the First Black President's election - Barack ObamaSo yeah, I'm waiting on this vote to happen so racist birther trump can FOREVER be dishonored as the 3rd President in American History to be impeached#MerryImpeachmaspic.twitter.com/yFqR0NdmT4 December 18, 2019

Today, @realDonaldTrump becomes only the third President in the history of the United States to be impeached. #MerryImpeachmaspic.twitter.com/yKdVsJpG9n December 18, 2019

Good morning. I have a bit of a cold but @TuckerCarlson looked like an idiot reading my tweet on his show and Trump lost it yesterday in his toddler-rant letter to Speaker Pelosi. Feels like a good day to impeach the president. Let's roll. #MerryImpeachmas December 18, 2019

Ã¢Â€Â˜Twas the night before impeachment, all through the White House Ã¢Â€Âœclick, click, clickÃ¢Â€Â was heard as the POTUS angrily tweeted conspiracy theories until midnight.Across town at her home, the Speaker slept peacefully after praying for the POTUS and nation on the eve of the vote. December 18, 2019

