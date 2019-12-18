Here's a mega-round-up of Impeachment Eve photos and videos from pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

Category: World Hits: 10
Today is the day: Donald J. Trump will be impeached on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The two articles of impeachment—charges of abuse of power and obstruction of the congressional inquiry—against Trump now come before the full House of Representatives. It’s expected that a final House vote will take place this evening, and that impeachment will be the result. Now, this vote doesn’t mean that Trump will be removed from office—that’s where the Senate comes in.
Daily Kos will be covering this historic day as it unfolds. But first, let’s look at some of the hundreds of rallies that took place on Tuesday night, now known as Impeachment Eve. MoveOn reports that more than 600 Impeachment Eve events happened in 50 states, with hundreds of thousands of people participating in total. These rallies occurred everywhere from suburban sprawls to small towns.
Here are some of the most inspiring #ImpeachmentEve tweets, including photos and videos. And some humor to lighten today’s intense coverage, too.x
Salt Lake City turned it out tonight. A thousand strong came out to send a loud message: no one, not even the President is above the law. #ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/ALII7atBDx
Merry Impeachment Eve from Walnut Creek, CA! pic.twitter.com/W6BzSPIPL1
Great turnout in Bellingham WA tonight #ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/4rM7FZfZEk
My little town of Issaquah showed up. Pulling up in my car I cried. #ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/F8zioFq2QI
My favorite protest signs from around the country. #ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/732tKlUewr
The Raging Grannies brought out Trump chicken for the Palo Alto protest #ImpeachAndRemove#impeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/l2iBEvW0s8
Soooo many people here in WA8 on this #ImpeachmentEve to say #NotAboveTheLaw@MoveOn@IndivisibleTeampic.twitter.com/3ArDmw4fl3
Times Square, NYC, December 17, 2019. Eve of the third successful impeachment in American history. pic.twitter.com/6Gbvv5CDde
27 degrees in Chicago (without the wind chill) & people came out. Fired up. Ready to go.#ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/ZAypFuMnRt
Nobody is Above the Law event held in Rock Hill SC #NotAboveTheLaw#ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/q9VVKzrfK9
#ImpeachmentEve in San Antonio. We chanted long and loud! pic.twitter.com/L3igYNkX0M
And, of course, tons of humor and sharp commentary, too.x
Even Santa supports impeachment! Ã°ÂŸÂŽÂ…Ã°ÂŸÂÂ½ #ImpeachmentEvepic.twitter.com/aR8JJyCBgW
"We Wish You A Good Impeachment"Raleigh, North Carolina#DemCast#DemCastNC#NobodyIsAboveTheLaw#ImpeachmentEve#impeachmentMarch#NotAboveTheLawpic.twitter.com/DuCdpjqKm9
Black folks watch for YEARS on how trump tried to nullify the First Black President's election - Barack ObamaSo yeah, I'm waiting on this vote to happen so racist birther trump can FOREVER be dishonored as the 3rd President in American History to be impeached#MerryImpeachmaspic.twitter.com/yFqR0NdmT4
Ã°ÂŸÂÂ„ Remember when Obama was impeached?Neither do I!#MerryImpeachmas ! pic.twitter.com/gawZyLRPzd
Today, @realDonaldTrump becomes only the third President in the history of the United States to be impeached. #MerryImpeachmaspic.twitter.com/yKdVsJpG9n
Good morning. I have a bit of a cold but @TuckerCarlson looked like an idiot reading my tweet on his show and Trump lost it yesterday in his toddler-rant letter to Speaker Pelosi. Feels like a good day to impeach the president. Let's roll. #MerryImpeachmas
Ã¢Â€Â˜Twas the night before impeachment, all through the White House Ã¢Â€Âœclick, click, clickÃ¢Â€Â was heard as the POTUS angrily tweeted conspiracy theories until midnight.Across town at her home, the Speaker slept peacefully after praying for the POTUS and nation on the eve of the vote.
IMPEACHTHEMOTHERFUCKERANDINDICTTHEMOTHERFUCKERANDARRESTTHEMOTHERFUCKERANDLOCKTHEMOTHERFUCKERUPINAAJAILCELL#ImpeachmentEve#ImpeachmentDay
Good #WednesdayMorning#WednesdayThoughts#MerryImpeachmas#WednesdayMotivation OTD December 18th Trump becomes the 3rd #POTUS to be #Impeached Ã¢ÂœÂŠÃ°ÂŸÂÂ¾Ã°ÂŸÂ‡ÂºÃ°ÂŸÂ‡Â¸ #ArticlesOfImpeachment will be read & An #ImpeachmentVote is expected/ #ImpeachmentRally#ImpeachmentEve Ã°ÂŸÂ‘ÂÃ°ÂŸÂÂ¾Ã°ÂŸÂ‘ÂÃ°ÂŸÂÂ¾ pic.twitter.com/vo22OntSd8
