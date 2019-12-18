The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Here's a mega-round-up of Impeachment Eve photos and videos from pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

Category: World Hits: 10

Today is the day: Donald J. Trump will be impeached on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The two articles of impeachment—charges of abuse of power and obstruction of the congressional inquiry—against Trump now come before the full House of Representatives. It’s expected that a final House vote will take place this evening, and that impeachment will be the result. Now, this vote doesn’t mean that Trump will be removed from office—that’s where the Senate comes in. 

Daily Kos will be covering this historic day as it unfolds. But first, let’s look at some of the hundreds of rallies that took place on Tuesday night, now known as Impeachment Eve. MoveOn reports that more than 600 Impeachment Eve events happened in 50 states, with hundreds of thousands of people participating in total. These rallies occurred everywhere from suburban sprawls to small towns. 

Here are some of the most inspiring #ImpeachmentEve tweets, including photos and videos. And some humor to lighten today’s intense coverage, too.

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

And, of course, tons of humor and sharp commentary, too.

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906417

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version