The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Live coverage: The impeachment of Donald J. Trump

Category: World Hits: 10

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives is considering two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump. Republicans began the day with a series of petty attempts to delay the process—including such silliness as calling a vote to adjourn and send everyone home. The rules of the impeachment itself are designed to limit calls for motions, amendments, and other attempts at pointless delay. 

The debate on rules was introduced with an opening statement from House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern and Rules Committee ranking member Tom Cole. Just before noon Eastern Time, the House voted to approve the rules of debate on the articles along mostly party lines. This was followed by a reading of the articles of impeachment. 

The rules now allows for six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment, divided evenly between the parties. Colorado Representative Diane DeGette is acting as speaker pro tempore. House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are responsible for managing the time of the parties and directing the course of debate. 

Nancy Pelosi opened the debate with a fine call to honor the nation and the Constitution that included a call back to Rep. Elijah Cummings. She sat down to applause. Meanwhile, Nadler has done a very good job of both passing out time and batting down false statements.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 7:07:51 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

x xYouTube Video

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 5:54:36 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. David Cicilline does a nice job of summarizing in a minute. “He tried to cheat, he got caught.”

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 5:55:53 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Republican Mike Rogers gets in sham, witch hunt, hoax, and attempted coup while pointing out that Donald Trump created … Space Force!

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 5:57:28 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Remember people: In Space Force, no one can hear you say impeach.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 5:59:07 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

If Nancy Pelosi got a nickle for every time a Republican took her statements about impeachment out of context, she wouldn’t need to raise funds for her next election.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:04:19 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Republican Buddy Carter is apparently looking for the Guinness World Record in sneering. And again … every time Republicans start talking about other issues, it’s because the don’t have a damn thing to say about this one.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:06:21 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

After all the hearings I’ve watched, I think I would pick Rep. Joe Neguse if I wanted to have one person speak for the impeachment. He’d certainly be in the top three.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:08:20 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Republican Dan Newhouse complains about “expletives,” because you know Trump would never do that.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:11:11 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep Veronica Escobar going through one of those numeric rundowns of the investigation — the kind of thing Republicans kept repeating on Mueller.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:13:24 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

You have to hand it to Doug Collins. He was truthful when he said he wasn't taking this hearing seriously. Instead he's acting as a bored carnival barker who can take time to sneer, but can't be bothered to pay attention.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:15:07 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rousing speech from Rep. Hakeem Jefferies. Another one that needs to be seen as a clip. “We will clarify.” That was terrific.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:18:08 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Nadler still doing a fantastic job of inserting himself clearly and quickly to defuse Republican talking points. This is not a game, but Nadler is really on his game today.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:23:48 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Republican Clay Higgins opens by saying “I have descended into the belly of the beast” and says “we face this horror” (or actually “harr”) because of socialists who want to take away sweet, sweet guns.

Hand that man a Peak White Supremacist Asswipe Award.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:30:49 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

I believe Republican Chris Stewart is arguing that impeachment would make Hillary Clinton president. Which … hey, can we do that?

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:32:27 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Ha! Nadler reminds Stewart that if Trump is removed, Pence gets the slot, not Hillary Clinton.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:34:34 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell gets a 50% break on my “no personal stories” rule, because I like her accent.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:38:23 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Zoe Lofgren points out her past experience with impeachment, does a good job of summarizing the situation, and draws parallels between Trump and Nixon. Even so … not sure that we need to hear the same points again. I’d appreciate a bigger arc on the Democratic side.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:41:35 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Collins, like Cole earlier, is very much hustling through, hoarding time, and being stingy with what he doles out. I don't understand why either is handling it this way, unless they expect something to happen later in the day — or want to give Jim Jordan plenty of spittin’ time.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:43:44 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gives a lovely speech that is patriotic in the best sense of the term.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:47:31 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

Rep. Cedric Richmond one of several Democrats pushing back against the claim that this is all about “hating Trump.” This is another very sharp speech. Fantastic call out to Republicans.

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 · 6:56:30 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner

x

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906426

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version