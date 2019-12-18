Live coverage: The impeachment of Donald J. Trump

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 17:50 Hits: 10

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives is considering two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump. Republicans began the day with a series of petty attempts to delay the process—including such silliness as calling a vote to adjourn and send everyone home. The rules of the impeachment itself are designed to limit calls for motions, amendments, and other attempts at pointless delay.

The debate on rules was introduced with an opening statement from House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern and Rules Committee ranking member Tom Cole. Just before noon Eastern Time, the House voted to approve the rules of debate on the articles along mostly party lines. This was followed by a reading of the articles of impeachment.

The rules now allows for six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment, divided evenly between the parties. Colorado Representative Diane DeGette is acting as speaker pro tempore. House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are responsible for managing the time of the parties and directing the course of debate.

Nancy Pelosi opened the debate with a fine call to honor the nation and the Constitution that included a call back to Rep. Elijah Cummings. She sat down to applause. Meanwhile, Nadler has done a very good job of both passing out time and batting down false statements.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Rep. David Cicilline does a nice job of summarizing in a minute. “He tried to cheat, he got caught.”

Republican Mike Rogers gets in sham, witch hunt, hoax, and attempted coup while pointing out that Donald Trump created … Space Force!

Remember people: In Space Force, no one can hear you say impeach.

If Nancy Pelosi got a nickle for every time a Republican took her statements about impeachment out of context, she wouldn’t need to raise funds for her next election.

Republican Buddy Carter is apparently looking for the Guinness World Record in sneering. And again … every time Republicans start talking about other issues, it’s because the don’t have a damn thing to say about this one.

After all the hearings I’ve watched, I think I would pick Rep. Joe Neguse if I wanted to have one person speak for the impeachment. He’d certainly be in the top three.

Republican Dan Newhouse complains about “expletives,” because you know Trump would never do that.

Rep Veronica Escobar going through one of those numeric rundowns of the investigation — the kind of thing Republicans kept repeating on Mueller.

You have to hand it to Doug Collins. He was truthful when he said he wasn't taking this hearing seriously. Instead he's acting as a bored carnival barker who can take time to sneer, but can't be bothered to pay attention.

Rousing speech from Rep. Hakeem Jefferies. Another one that needs to be seen as a clip. “We will clarify.” That was terrific.

Nadler still doing a fantastic job of inserting himself clearly and quickly to defuse Republican talking points. This is not a game, but Nadler is really on his game today.

Republican Clay Higgins opens by saying “I have descended into the belly of the beast” and says “we face this horror” (or actually “harr”) because of socialists who want to take away sweet, sweet guns.

Hand that man a Peak White Supremacist Asswipe Award.

I believe Republican Chris Stewart is arguing that impeachment would make Hillary Clinton president. Which … hey, can we do that?

Ha! Nadler reminds Stewart that if Trump is removed, Pence gets the slot, not Hillary Clinton.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell gets a 50% break on my “no personal stories” rule, because I like her accent.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren points out her past experience with impeachment, does a good job of summarizing the situation, and draws parallels between Trump and Nixon. Even so … not sure that we need to hear the same points again. I’d appreciate a bigger arc on the Democratic side.

Collins, like Cole earlier, is very much hustling through, hoarding time, and being stingy with what he doles out. I don't understand why either is handling it this way, unless they expect something to happen later in the day — or want to give Jim Jordan plenty of spittin’ time.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee gives a lovely speech that is patriotic in the best sense of the term.

Rep. Cedric Richmond one of several Democrats pushing back against the claim that this is all about “hating Trump.” This is another very sharp speech. Fantastic call out to Republicans.

Rep. Johnson: Ã¢Â€ÂœIt's not just that our elections were attacked, our elections are under attack right now. The very day the Judiciary Committee voted out Articles of Impeachment, President Trump welcomed Rudy Giuliani back to the White House.Ã¢Â€Â pic.twitter.com/WiFaCJLDt9 December 18, 2019

