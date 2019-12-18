So sad: Trump family 'has been hurt' by impeachment, White House press secretary laments

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 18:30 Hits: 12

Get out your hankies, because this is your official sniffle alert. I mean, there is about to be some dust in the room when you read what White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has to say about the effect of impeachment on the Trump family.

“His family has been hurt by this. Here you’ve got a family—Mrs. Trump—who has been working so hard on behalf of the children of this country.”

You know, the anti-bullying advocate who’s outraged if her son’s name is mentioned but is okay with her husband publicly attacking a teenage girl. Working so hard for the children! Of this country. Abusing the children of Sweden is fine.

“You’ve got Ivanka, who has been pushing relentlessly for paid child leave and women’s empowerment all over the world.”

Pushing for women’s empowerment while selling goods manufactured in international sweatshops and providing a smiling face to cover over her father’s sexual assault habits.

“And you’ve got Jared, who has been pushing for Middle East peace, for crying out loud.”

Get back to me when Jared succeeds at anything other than self-promotion, for crying out loud.

“You’ve got a whole family who have been working really hard on behalf of this country and who continue to be abused and demonized by the Democrats.”

A whole family, eh? What exactly are Don Jr. and Eric doing for the nation? Angry tweets and pretending to run the family business? AND WHAT ABOUT TIFFANY, for crying out loud? How come Tiffany isn’t getting any credit here?

“It’s just really unfortunate.”

So, so sad that these very wealthy people, some of whom occasionally pretend to try to do good works for the benefit of the nation, are being emotionally hurt by the attention on a few of the many crimes and abuses of power the family patriarch has been doing.

