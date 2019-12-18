Live Coverage: The impeachment of Donald J. Trump (part 2)

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 20:00 Hits: 13

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives is considering two articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump.

Republicans began the day with a series of petty attempts to delay the process—including such silliness as calling a vote to adjourn and send everyone home. The rules of the impeachment itself are designed to limit calls for motions, amendments, and other attempts at pointless delay.

The debate on rules was introduced with an opening statement from House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern and Rules Committee ranking member Tom Cole. Just before noon Eastern Time, the House voted to approve the rules of debate on the articles along mostly party lines. This was followed by a reading of the articles of impeachment.

The rules now allows for six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment, divided evenly between the parties.

Colorado Representative Diane DeGette is acting as speaker pro tempore. House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler and ranking member Doug Collins are responsible for managing the time of the parties and directing the course of debate.

One of the sharpest short statements in the first half of this debate.

Rep. Jeffries: Ã¢Â€ÂœWe will hold this president accountable for his stunning abuse of power Ã¢Â€Â¦ for undermining our national security Ã¢Â€Â¦ for corrupting our democracy Ã¢Â€Â¦ In America no one is above the law.Ã¢Â€Â pic.twitter.com/GL7LN5wjBl December 18, 2019

Kentucky Republican James Comer repeatedly talking about how “appalled” the voters of Kentucky are at this impeachment.

I supposed that would be why they voted in a Democratic governor after the impeachment inquiry was announced.

Rep. Loudermilk not only draws a comparison between Donald Trump and Jesus Christ, but claims that Pontius Pilate gave Jesus “more rights” than the House gave Trump.

Man. It’s going to be hard to pick today’s Bullshit Oscar winner.

Matt Gaetz understudy Guy Reschenthaler uses his legal insight to … lie repeatedly about Adam Schiff, and complain that refusing to subpoena the whistleblower is the real abuse of power.

I’m hoping that Jerry Nadler is saving up at least 10 minutes for Adam Schiff at the end of all this.

Just when you think Loudermilk comparing Trump to Jesus is as far as they can go, Republican Mike Kelly compares impeachment to Pearl Harbor.

Can’t wait for the next one.

Again, it’s impressive how well Nadler has prepared for today. He seems to have a quick parry to every thrust.

When any Republican starts off by talking about “mainstream media overlords” you know you’re about to get a sound, constitutionally-based argument.

Rep. Al Green gets the chance to talk after Republicans have raised his name more than a dozen times in the hearing. Keeps it brief and forceful.

Doug Collins interjects to say that impeachment “is not to be used between election cycles against a president you think might be re-elected” because … huh, wait a second. Where does it say that?

