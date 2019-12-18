Impeachment Day? House Votes on Charging Trump with Abuse of Power Obstruction of Justice

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 13:23 Hits: 9

As thousands of protesters rally to impeach President Trump in cities across the country ahead of a vote today on impeachment by the full Democrat-controlled House, we hold a roundtable discussion with Rep. Al Green of Texas, who became the first member of Congress to call for impeachment from the floor of the House of Representatives in 2017; Dahlia Lithwick, senior legal correspondent and Supreme Court reporter for Slate, host of the “Amicus” podcast; and Mark Green, co-author of “Fake President: Decoding Trump’s Gaslighting, Corruption, and General Bullsh*t.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/18/impeachment_day_house_votes_on_charging