Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 02:56 Hits: 2

Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson used the sentencing of a former campaign aide to President Donald Trump, Rick Gates, as a platform to rebut Attorney General Bill Barr’s attacks on…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/federal-judge-completely-contradicts-bill-barrs-attack-on-the-russia-probe-in-sentencing-ex-trump-aide/