Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 07:52 Hits: 6

Asylum-seekers are continuing to arrive on the shores of the Greek islands such as Lesbos and Samos, with the crisis only getting worse. The Greek government predicts 100,000 more people to arrive from Turkey in 2020.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greece-expects-100-000-more-migrants-in-2020/a-51716555?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf