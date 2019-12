Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 07:12 Hits: 6

The French government has appointed Laurent Pietraszewski, an MP with Emmanuel Macron’s party in the National Assembly, to replace former high commissioner on pensions Jean-Paul Delevoye, who resigned Monday over undisclosed activities outside of government.

