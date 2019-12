Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 07:31 Hits: 6

India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed hearing pleas challenging the constitutionality of a new citizenship law that has sparked opposition and massive protests across the country. The court said it would consider the pleas on January 22.

