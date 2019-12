Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 09:03 Hits: 5

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's top court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against the death penalty by one of four men convicted of gang-raping and murdering a woman on a bus in New Delhi, saying it found no reason to review the sentence.

