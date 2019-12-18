After high schoolers hand out LGBT pride flags, other students display Confederate flag in cafeteria

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 03:00 Hits: 3

Several students displayed a Confederate flag in the cafeteria of West Plains High School in Missouri on Dec. 9, reported local news outlet KY3. What prompted this? Apparently, another group of students handed out pride flags to show solidarity with their LGBTQ peers shortly before the Confederate flag appeared. Students reportedly carried the pride flags in their backpacks, hands, or even in their ponytails around the school.

“I noticed two boys get up and they have the Confederate flag, and they’re like showing it to the lunchroom in the senior cafe,” student Abigail Lipford told KY3. Lipford told the station that a school administrator took the Confederate flag away, but the moment was already immortalized on social media.

BuzzFeed News reports that one of the Snapchat posts of the incident read, “If they can fly their queer flags, others can fly their rebel flags. Butt hurt?” Pink News reports that another post read, “Yo if you gay bi or whatever [the f*ck] it is [get the f*ck out of] my snap, it Southern flags down here take it how you want, you wanna do [something about] it pull up but that’s how it is, America got no room for that LGBT bullsh*t ain’t how God intended it to be.”

"To us it was just like retaliation to people who were holding their own [pride] flags," Taylor, a sophomore, said to BuzzFeed News. "The worst part is that others were backing them up."

"A lot of students don't have parents who support them," Marianne, also a sophomore who passed out the pride flags added. "We were just trying to show that we're proud of who we are." Studies support Marianne’s point; LGBTQ youth are more likely to experience bullying, harassment, and assault and are less likely to finish high school with a diploma. LGBTQ youth are also more likely to become homeless because of unsupportive parents or guardians. Support can have a huge impact on mental health and even suicide attempt rates.

How did the school respond? Of note is that none of the students have received disciplinary action; instead, the school is handling it as a learning opportunity.

First, a statement from the West Plains School District.

Last week groups of high school students chose to bring banners to school, and while we respect student’s first amendment rights, however, we became aware the banners were used by some members of the groups to taunt other students, and that is not acceptable. Rather than deal with this a disciplinary matter, we chose to deal with it as a learning experience. No disciplinary actions were taken. Our hope is to teach our students to respect each other and to respect different viewpoints on a variety of societal issues. Since that occurrence, rumors have sprung up from the most part from people who were not affiliated with the school district, but we want our community to know what the true facts are and set aside any rumors that are being heard.

A spokesperson for the school district, Lana Snodgras, clarified to BuzzFeed News that the “banners” noted in the statement refer to both the Confederate flag and the pride flag.

"But when it became a point of disruption, we had to eliminate the disruption and we simply asked students to put the banners away," Luke Boyer, assistant superintendent of the school district, told BuzzFeed News in an interview, stressing that the school recognizes students’ First Amendment rights. "It doesn't matter what the banner consists of."

Rose, a sophomore, told KY3 she handed out close to 60 pride flags that Monday. In her words, it was a “good way to show people that they're not alone.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906194