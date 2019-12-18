Open thread for night owls: Media's 'bothsideism' helps the bad guys and confuses the populace

Category: World Hits: 6
Laila Lalami at The Nation writes—‘Bothsidesism’ Is Poisoning America. Zealous coverage of political point scoring doesn’t help anyone outside Washington:
Bothsidesism is hardly confined to the impeachment coverage. It happened last year during the government shutdown over funding for the border wall, a decision that Trump declared he was “proud” to make. Before long, however, pundits began placing responsibility on both parties for the standoff and urged them to come together to end it. Nor is bothsidesism restricted to this administration. The slogan “fair and balanced,” coined by former Fox News head Roger Ailes in the late 1990s, was an early indicator that false equivalence would become part of the daily news. But Trump, who has proved to be extremely savvy with social media, has benefited tremendously from it.
The truth is that most people have neither the time nor the luxury to read the newspaper from front to back or to watch television coverage all day. [...] And if what the media tells them is happening seems entirely disconnected from their lives or muddied by bothsidesism, they have no reason to care. There is more to political life than the competition between the two major parties. Zealous coverage of the political points being scored by either side isn’t going to help anyone outside Washington, but it will certainly ensure that the media becomes ever more remote from the electorate it is meant to serve.
Another consequence of bothsidesism is that there are no repercussions for spreading lies and arguing in bad faith. Sean Spicer, who when he was the White House press secretary defended the conspiracy theory that 3 million fraudulent votes were cast in the 2016 election, has since appeared at the Emmy Awards and on Dancing With the Stars. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Spicer’s successor, admitted to investigators that she had lied—she called it “a slip of the tongue”—when she said that “countless” FBI agents had told her they agreed with Trump’s decision to fire James Comey as the bureau’s director. Sanders is now a paid Fox News contributor, is working on a memoir slated to be published next year, and is reportedly considering a run for governor of Arkansas.
TOP COMMENTS • HIGH IMPACT STORIES
“Of all the preposterous assumptions of humanity over humanity, nothing exceeds most of the criticisms made on the habits of the poor by the well-housed, well-warmed, and well-fed.” ~~Herman Melville, Harper’s New Monthly Magazine, 1854
IÃ¢Â€Â™m at a rally in Fort Worth where about 300 people are on the street outside @RepKayGrangerÃ¢Â€Â™s office, calling for @realDonaldTrump to be impeached. The rally is one of hundreds of #NobodyIsAboveTheLaw protests across the country #impeachment#fortworthpic.twitter.com/UHuBVgoJym
At Daily Kos on this date in 2009—Magical Thinking Prevails in Copenhagen:
With demonstrators being arrested every day and non-traditional media, plus some mainstream media, being kept out of discussions, the climate change talks in Copenhagen are teetering on the precipice of outright failure. While some progress has been made, even the arrival of the chiefs of more than 100 governments Friday, including President Barack Obama, seems unlikely to accomplish in less than 24 hours what hasn't been achieved in two weeks of talks or the months of preparation for them.
Meanwhile, long-time environmental advocate Bill McKibben revealed in a Daily Kos diary Thursday afternoon, and traditional media subsequently have reported, leaked documents from the United Nations call into serious question governments' claims that they are aiming for carbon dioxide cuts that would hold average global temperatures to a rise of 2°C over the next century. Instead, the cuts could allow a temperature rise of 3°C or 4°C, with more than 550 parts per million of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. That's well above the 350 ppm scientists believe is a (relatively) safe level
On today’s Kagro in the Morning show: Roof Repair Tuesday means an ALL NEW, pre-recorded episode. For impeachment prep, we use the time to go deep with a compendium from the talents at Just Security on what Greg Dworkin would call the various and sundry crimes of Donald J. Trump.x Embedded Content
RadioPublic|LibSyn|YouTube|Patreon|Square Cash (Share code: Send $5, get $5!)LINK TO DAILY KOS STORE
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1906333