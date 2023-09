Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 08:02 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vetoed legislation that allowed officials to continue not disclosing their assets, as Kyiv struggles to clamp down on corruption and assure allies that it’s committed to fighting graft.

