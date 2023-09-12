Kevin McCarthy ready to move forward with Biden impeachment inquiry

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 10:31 Hits: 5

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) and other far-right MAGA Republicans have been pressuring House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) to pursue an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. And McCarthy, Punchbowl News reports, plans to tell fellow House Republicans that formally launching an inquiry is the "next logical step" in their investigation of the president and his son Hunter Biden.

According to Punchbowl, McCarthy and his colleagues have "scheduled a closed-door meeting" for this Thursday, September 14. The meeting will include an update on the Joe Biden/Hunter Biden investigations being conducted by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Punchbowl notes, however, that Comer and Jordan "haven't uncovered any direct evidence that (President) Biden personally profited off his son's foreign work."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

"It remains to be seen whether there are 218 House Republicans who'd vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry," Punchbowl observes. "Several moderate Republicans — including Reps. Ken Buck (Colo.) and Don Bacon (Neb.) — have been skeptical of the need for an impeachment inquiry. So, McCarthy will have to really work this vote if that’s the direction he wants to go."

READ MORE:Trump's bonkers plan to impeach Joe Biden

Read Punchbowl News' full report at this link.





Read more https://www.alternet.org/hunter-biden-2665270692/