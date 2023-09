Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 09:31 Hits: 2

People, nature and music: Bonn's Beethovenfest provides food for thought on how sustainability can be achieved in the 21st century. The event's motto is "Music about Life."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-the-beethovenfest-focuses-on-sustainability/a-66781486?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf