???? Live: F-16 deliveries for Ukraine will 'only prolong conflict', Putin warns

Deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will only prolong the war with Moscow, Russia's Vladimir Putin told an economic conference on Tuesday, dismissing Kyiv's claims that it will soon receive the aircraft from the West. Putin was expected to hold talks with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, whose train entered Russia earlier in the day. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

