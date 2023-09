Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 10:06 Hits: 4

The number of dead in storm floods in Libya could reach thousands, an official from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday, as Libyan officials said around a quarter of the eastern city of Derna was wiped away when a dam burst.

