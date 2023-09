Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 09:39 Hits: 2

LONDON/KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Antonov is expanding in drone making, a presentation by the country's umbrella defence group seen by Reuters shows, as it diversifies its core cargo plane business in response to Russia's invasion. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/09/12/exclusive-ukraine039s-antonov-turns-to-drones-in-response-to-russian-invasion