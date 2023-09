Category: World Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 21:03 Hits: 2

Even without the Russian or Chinese leaders’ presence at the G20 summit, their influence created challenges for President Biden, who drew on creative diplomacy to assert U.S. global leadership.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2023/0911/At-G20-Biden-promotes-US-leadership-but-faces-its-limits?icid=rss