Self-Driving Cars and AI Ethics

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 10:38 Hits: 4

California regulators' decision to permit self-driving cars to accept paying customers in San Francisco may usher in a new era of transportation, or it may prove to be a false dawn. Either way, the issues surrounding autonomous vehicles illustrate many of the ethical questions raised by the impact of artificial intelligence on everyday life.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/san-francisco-self-driving-cars-ethical-implications-by-peter-singer-and-tse-yip-fai-2023-09