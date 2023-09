Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 11:00 Hits: 5

Throughout India’s G20 presidency, which culminates in this week’s summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has orchestrated an unprecedented marketing campaign portraying the country as a global economic and diplomatic powerhouse. But, despite some favorable trends and impressive recent achievements, some believe that hype springs eternal.

