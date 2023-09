Category: World Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 08:35 Hits: 2

Ukrainian forces have regained more territory from the invading Russian forces in the eastern and southern fronts, Kyiv said on September 11, as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to the capital, promising unwavering support for Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-gains-east-south-battles-bakhmut-russia/32587320.html