'Absurd': Colorado GOP rep slams MTG for assuming she’s an 'expert on impeachment'

As far-right House Republicans push House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to open an impeachment inquiry on President Joe Biden, several of their GOP colleagues are in opposition to the move.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado) is one of the GOP lawmakers against moving forward with an attempt to oust the president.

MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki host Jen Psaki interviewed Buck Sunday night, saying, "Perhaps, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who you have been pretty vocal in pushing back on, is getting your message" of laying off the calls for impeachment "because yesterday she posted this quote: 'Our country deserves for Congress to vote for an impeachment inquiry for a very important reasons, not a rush impeachment vote.' That is a bit of a shift in the timeline, a little bit of a pumping of the brakes on it. What did you make of that?"

Buck replied, "Well, Marjorie filed impeachment articles on President Biden before he was sworn into office, more than two and a half years ago. So the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment, or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd. The time for impeachment is the time when there's evidence linking President Biden — if there is evidence — linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn't exist right now, and it isn't really something that we can say, 'Well, in February were going to do this,' it is based on the facts. You go where facts take you."

