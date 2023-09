Category: World Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 05:43 Hits: 2

Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230911-from-ground-zero-to-alaska-us-marks-22-years-since-9-11