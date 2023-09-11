The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Survivors await aid, dread aftershocks in Morocco village stricken by quake

Category: World Hits: 2

Survivors await aid, dread aftershocks in Morocco village stricken by quake Like many other settlements in Morocco’s stricken Atlas Mountains, the village of Moulay Brahim suffered serious damage and high casualties in Friday’s devastating earthquake. The remaining residents have left their homes, living in fear of aftershocks as they wait for desperately needed aid to reach them. FRANCE 24’s Jean-Marie Lemaire sent this report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230911-survivors-await-aid-dread-aftershocks-in-morocco-village-stricken-by-quake

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version