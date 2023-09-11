Category: World Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 06:30 Hits: 2

Like many other settlements in Morocco’s stricken Atlas Mountains, the village of Moulay Brahim suffered serious damage and high casualties in Friday’s devastating earthquake. The remaining residents have left their homes, living in fear of aftershocks as they wait for desperately needed aid to reach them. FRANCE 24’s Jean-Marie Lemaire sent this report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230911-survivors-await-aid-dread-aftershocks-in-morocco-village-stricken-by-quake