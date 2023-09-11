Category: World Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 07:19 Hits: 2

Ukrainian troops have regained more territory on the eastern and southern fronts in their military counteroffensive against Russian forces, Kyiv's defence ministry said Monday. The claims, which could not be independently verified, came as Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230911-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-ukraine-claims-more-territorial-gains-near-war-torn-bakhmut