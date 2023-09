Category: World Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 09:44 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Laws will be reviewed to ensure greater transparency of shareholdings, particularly of bumiputra-owned companies, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/09/11/12mp-review-shareholder-transparency-laws-to-be-reviewed-says-pm