Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 18:15 Hits: 4

Iran's security forces have intensified their crackdown on families demanding justice for their loved ones killed during the protests as the first anniversary of the September 16, 2022, death of Mahsa Amini approaches.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-family-members-slain-protesters-detained-anniversary/32584620.html