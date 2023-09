Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 19:27 Hits: 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says that "slower" arms shipments from Western countries are threatening the counteroffensive and called for a renewed drive to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

