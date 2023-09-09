Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 September 2023 03:33 Hits: 4

On Thursday, the Malian government said in a statement that at least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed during a dual terrorist attack in northern Mali.

According to the statement, the two attacks, claimed by the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), targeted the passengers of the boat "Tombouctou" and a military camp of the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in Gao region.

"In response to this double attack, a combined air-land action by our valiant FAMa made it possible to neutralize around 50 terrorists," the statement said.

The Malian army said on social networks that the boat had been attacked on the stretch of the Niger River between Timbuktu and Gao, in the north of the country.

#Bamako: At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed in a dual terrorist attack in northern Mali, the government said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/yD7NFJ8LlG September 8, 2023

The assailants attacked the boat with "at least three missiles launched against the engine," Comanav, the Malian state-owned shipping company to which the vessel belonged stated on several reports.

According to official reports, immediate arrangements were made to evacuate all passengers and secure the places which are still the subject of sweeping and surveillance.

Moreover, a few hours after the attacks, Mali's interim president, Assimi Goita, declared a three-day national mourning starting Thursday.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-community violence that have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Mali-49-Civilians-15-Soldiers-Killed-in-Dual-Terrorist-Attack-20230908-0018.html