Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 September 2023 09:29 Hits: 5

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz proclaimed a "turning point" when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Its impact is now being felt in the federal budget.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-war-in-ukraine-impacted-germany-s-budget/a-66762462?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf