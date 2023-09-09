The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: Morocco quake kills hundreds, damages historic buildings

🔴 Live: Morocco quake kills hundreds, damages historic buildings A rare and powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 600 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. The 6.8-magnitude quake is the strongest ever recorded in the mountain region and casualty figures are expected to rise. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

