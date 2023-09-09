The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kylian Mbappé ‘disciplined’ by his father? An example of the dangers of ‘deepfakes’

Kylian Mbappé ‘disciplined’ by his father? An example of the dangers of ‘deepfakes’ On August 28, a video of a young Kylian Mbappé being scolded by a man said to be his father started circulating on social media. Initially published by a satirical account specialising in comedic "deepfakes" – artificially-generated images that replace one face with another – the video was reposted multiple times with some people taking it seriously. The creator of the video told us more.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20230908-deepfake-young-kylian-mbapp%C3%A9-disciplined

