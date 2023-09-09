Kylian Mbappé ‘disciplined’ by his father? An example of the dangers of ‘deepfakes’

Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 September 2023 08:35 Hits: 6

On August 28, a video of a young Kylian Mbappé being scolded by a man said to be his father started circulating on social media. Initially published by a satirical account specialising in comedic "deepfakes" – artificially-generated images that replace one face with another – the video was reposted multiple times with some people taking it seriously. The creator of the video told us more.

