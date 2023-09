Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 18:28 Hits: 5

Amid changing climate, much of the world is struggling with wildfires. But in Tenerife, locals have managed to contain blazes without fatalities or loss of homes, thanks to experience learned from previous natural disasters.

