Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 20:41 Hits: 5

The Global South has long demanded better representation in the G20. India helped move the needle forward, laying the groundwork for more robust cooperation in the future, though it faces one final hurdle at this weekend’s summit.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2023/0908/G20-summit-How-India-put-the-Global-South-in-the-spotlight?icid=rss