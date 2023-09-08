The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A New Financing Pact for Climate-Vulnerable Countries

The world’s most vulnerable countries bear the brunt of a climate crisis they did not create, underscoring the urgent need for a “fit for climate” global financial architecture. The Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi represented a unique opportunity to promote concrete solutions ahead of COP28 in Dubai later this year.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/rethinking-climate-financing-for-highly-indebted-african-countries-by-ken-ofori-atta-and-axel-van-trotsenburg-2023-09

