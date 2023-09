Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 05:07 Hits: 2

Elon Musk secretly ordered his engineers to turn off his company’s Starlink satellite communications network to disrupt a Ukrainian sneak attack last year on the Russian fleet, according to a new biography of Musk due out next week.

