Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 07:32 Hits: 2

As energy-intensive air conditioners are increasingly being installed to combat global heating, district cooling networks offer an alternative. But what are the pros and cons?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/district-cooling-the-better-alternative-to-air-conditioning/a-66738416?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf