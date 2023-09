Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 05:09 Hits: 2

France and New Zealand will open before a sold-out Stade de France in the much-anticipated opening match of the Rugby World Cup in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis on September 8. The match is the eighth instalment in one of World Cup rugby’s fiercest rivalries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230908-greatest-rivalry-in-world-cup-history-new-zealand-to-meet-france-in-opener