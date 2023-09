Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 05:12 Hits: 2

Widely regarded as the world’s most gifted rugby player, France captain Antoine Dupont will be carrying the hopes of a nation as he leads Les Bleus into a World Cup at home on Friday, bidding to end the hosts’ long wait for a Webb Ellis Cup.

