???? Live: Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions

Russia is holding elections in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten its grip on territories it illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. The voting starts Friday and will continue through the weekend. In Cuba, authorities have arrested 17 people suspected of trafficking young men to fight for Russia in Ukraine. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

