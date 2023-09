Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 09:24 Hits: 4

Niger, a key exporter of dry onions in West Africa, is responsible for 70 percent of onion imports by Ghana.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2023/9/8/a-coup-happened-in-niger-onion-prices-doubled-in-ghana-and-its-neighbours?traffic_source=rss