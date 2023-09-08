Allende’s Shadow in Today’s Chile

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 September 2023 08:14 Hits: 2

Fifty years after Augusto Pinochet’s coup destroyed Chile’s democracy, current President Gabriel Boric confronts the same challenge faced by Salvador Allende: how to transform society through democratic means. Boric must forge strong alliances, and fast, because the far right, led by José Antonio Kast, is gaining ground.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/50th-anniversary-pinochet-coup-holds-lessons-for-chilean-president-gabriel-boric-by-jorge-g-castaneda-and-carlos-ominami-2023-09