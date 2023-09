Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 08:38 Hits: 1

Johnny & Associates engineered the rise of some of Japan's most prominent pop groups. Allegations that its late founder engaged in sexual abuse of young stars have stirred outrage and forced a shake-up at the agency.

