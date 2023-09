Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 09:03 Hits: 3

The United Kingdom is set to rejoin Horizon Europe following a Brexit-related absence. Britain's scientific community has welcomed the move, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describes as the "right deal" for the country.

