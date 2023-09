Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 September 2023 09:22 Hits: 3

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another difficult vote to fill a vacant seat in parliament after a lawmaker who was given an eight-week suspension for groping two men at a London club last year announced he plans to resign. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/09/07/uk-pm-sunak-faces-new-vote-to-fill-seat-after-lawmaker-accused-of-groping-resigns