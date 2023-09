Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 13:10 Hits: 0

Ukrainian officials said at least 16 people were killed and many others wounded when a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern city of Kostyantynivka, sparking immediate condemnation from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who hours earlier had met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv.

